“It was a character that we were all really concerned and Saiee handled it very well”, says Dhanalakshmi Unnikrishnan, mother of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Major is a film based on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008. To play the role of Major’s wife comes with great responsibility. This is India’s son who sacrificed his life for his nation. And this is the character of his wife, his childhood sweetheart, his best friend, his bond that one prays for the wife post the untimely death of Major. The role is essayed by the young actor, Saiee Manjrekar and she has made a credible mark.

She is fearless and she is subtle, she emotes with her eyes and holds herself throughout the narrative. She supports and she leads and she does it all with grace and panache of a seasoned actor. Therefore, when Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s mother heaped praises on Saiee, it is a matter of great honour for the latter.

Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s cousin took to social media to state that, “Major is an excellent movie, according to those who watched it yesterday. Mummy (referring to Sandeep’s mother) is particularly impressed with Saiee Manjrekar’s acting. It was a character that we were all really concerned about. But she handled it very well. They watched the movie again today with army personnel of ASC Bangalore. I will watch it tomorrow.”