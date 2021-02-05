‘It was about creating a distinct look!’, says Ayushmann Khurrana about coming up with the idea of sporting an eyebrow slit in Anek

Ayushmann Khurrana hit headlines again with the announcement of his next, Anek, being directed by acclaimed film-maker Anubhav Sinha.

In the first look that was released, Ayushmann is seen sporting an eyebrow slit and the actor reveals how he took this idea to his director.

Ayushmann, who plays the character of Joshua in Anek, says, “I have been fortunate enough to collaborate with film-makers who have always encouraged my creative inputs to their vision of storytelling. The eyebrow slit that I’m sporting in Anek was an idea that I discussed with Anubhav sir. It was about creating a distinct look that audiences have never seen me in and I’m glad that people have taken notice of this and are discussing it.”

He adds, “I have to thank Anubhav sir for being open to my suggestion and that’s what makes our creative partnership so exciting. I have always been an eager artist who wants to contribute towards building my character and how it will look on screen.”

Ayushmann has always been vocalising his ideas to his directors in the recent past. He says, “I always make these mental notes and discuss them with my director. Like in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, my character wears a nose ring. I had bounced this idea with Hitesh (Kewalya) and Anand Rai sir and I’m glad they took this input on board. Similarly, Shoojit sir was happy with the idea that I wanted to have a lisp in Gulabo Sitabo.”

Ayushmann adds, “I like to be an active voice when I team up with someone, discussing everything under the sun about my character and the film. I feel invested if I openly speak my mind and thankfully I have always had film-makers who have appreciated what I bring to the table.”