“It was amazing to witness her transform from one character to the other” – Kajol on Kriti Sanon’s performance in Do Patti

National Award winner Kriti Sanon has consistently proven her mettle as an actor on screen. This year has been highly successful for her, with back-to-back blockbusters like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew. While the actress received tremendous love and praise from the audience for her performances, she also garnered appreciation from Kajol, her co-star in the upcoming Do Patti.

Recently during an interview, Kajol said, “Kriti has come far since Dilwale.” She further added, “There has been a wonderful growth spurt in her filmography. It was amazing to witness her transform from one character to the other in this film.”

Do Patti is a significant film in Kriti’s career as it marks her debut as a producer. In addition to sharing the screen with Kajol, she will be playing a dual role in the film.

Moreover, Kriti has portrayed diverse and quirky characters on screen. Whether it’s playing a robot in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya or a surrogate mother in Mimi, she has delivered each performance with utmost efficiency. Now, all eyes are on her next, Do Patti, where she will once again be seen in a never-before-seen avatar.