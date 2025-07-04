“It was emotional, intense, and felt like a full circle moment” – Sahil Vaid on being part of The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

Sony LIV’s new series, The Hunt: Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, in association with Kuknoor Productions, produced by Applause Entertainment, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, takes us into the aftermath of one of India’s most tragic and consequential political events in history, the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The series blends meticulous investigation with raw human emotion to explore the massive manhunt that followed.

The gripping narrative is brought to life by a powerful and talented ensemble cast, Amit Sial as SIT Chief D.R Karthikeyan, Sahil Vaid as SP Amit Verma, Bagavathi Perumal as DSP Ragothaman, Danish Iqbal as DIG Amod Kanth, Girish Sharma as DIG Radhavinod Raju, and Vidyut Garg as Capt. Ravindran of the NSG. The series also features Shafeeq Mustafa, Anjana Balaji, B. Sai Dinesh, Shruthy Jayan, and Gouri Menon in pivotal roles.

For actor Sahil Vaid, who plays a key investigating officer, the story hit close to home. “I was six years old when Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated. I grew up in Salem, Tamil Nadu, and I remember the atmosphere vividly, the fear, the silence, and the confusion. It left an imprint,” he shares.

His upbringing also became a strength on set. “Having lived in Tamil Nadu, the language and culture are a part of me. I didn’t need to learn Tamil, I just had to reconnect with it. That made portraying this role feel authentic and grounded,” he adds.

While shooting a story rooted in grief and national loss, I couldn’t help but think of my grandfather. He often spoke fondly about Salem, where he once ran a business and served in the army. As a child, I would ask him to recount what happened during that time, and his vivid storytelling left a deep impression on me. So, when I was offered The Hunt, those memories came rushing back. This isn’t just a show I performed in, it’s a chapter I grew up hearing, and a truth I feel privileged to help retell.”