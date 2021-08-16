“It was her commitment to the character and her hard work, that will take her places,” shares Vishal Furia on working with Yaaneea Bharadwaj in Chhorii

Yaaneea Bharadwaj, the Made In Heaven fame has been keeping quite busy lately with shoots. Her performance in the 2018 series was a breakthrough one and she is now all set to cast a spell in Vishal Furia’s upcoming horror film, Chhorii.

On working with the talented Yaaneea, Vishal Furia shared, “Yaaneea was a breeze to work with. In Chhori, her look and performance will definitely stay in audience’s mind for long. With so many wonderful actors on set, she held her own and how. It was her commitment to the character and her hard work, that will take her places. All my best wishes to her.”

Earlier, the actress had also shared her thoughts on working with the director. She had shared, “Working with Vishal Furia on Chhorii has been one of the best experiences of my life. Apart from sir, working with Mita Vashisht ma’am taught me alot. She is such a brilliant actor and an amazing human, she taught me that acting is a spiritual process. She is undoubtedly one of the best actors Bollywood has and I feel blessed to have the opportunity to work with her on my second project. Working with good actors is a different feeling, I feel happy and nervous at the same time.”

After Made In Heaven, Yaaneea will next be seen in the horror film, Chhorri with Nushrratt Bharuccha. After her phenomenal performance in the series, Made In Heaven audiences and fans are very excited to see yet another cracking performance by the actress.

Apart from Chhorii, the actress also has another unannounced project on cards.