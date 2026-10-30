Itna Utna Kitna: Sohail Sen comes up with a soulful romantic ballad

Music composer and singer Sohail Sen has been releasing original music through independently through his label Sohail Sen Music for a while now. One of the recent songs released by him is ‘Itna Utna Kitna’, a romantic ballad. Apart from composing the song, Sohail has lent his voice to it as well. The lyrics have been written by Atique Allahabadi.

The song kicks off with a soulful guitar rendition by Shomu Seal. A few seconds later, Sohail’s voice is heard. As a solo vocalist, he does a splendid job at carrying the song on his shoulders. The song is steeped in romance and has a casual, playful vibe to it. As a vocalist, Sohail does a very good job at bringing the laidback feel in the song to the fore.

The tune, composed by Sohail, is fluid, lively and has a sing-along quality to it. Atique Allahabadi writes lyrics that are romantic and quirky at the same time. The hook line, which comes right at the beginning of the song, gets registered in your mind as soon as you hear it for the first time.

Sohail has done the music production and arrangements on the song. The additional arrangements have been done by Pratik Lalji. The pads and percussions have been used as good accompaniments throughout the song. The vocal arrangements have been done by Tarannum Malik Jain, who has also provided the backing vocals.

In the recent past, one had seen Sohail churn out a variety of songs independently. From soft romantic songs like ‘Mehsoos Kar’ to songs with folk-sy elements like ‘Chokhi Laage’, Sohail has covered a gamut of genres in a short span of time. ‘Itna Utna Itna’ further enriches his oeuvre as an independent artist.