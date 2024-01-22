“It’s a beautiful coincidence for Shark Tank India 3 to start streaming on the auspicious day of Ram Mandir’s inauguration”, says Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO OYO Rooms

Shark Tank India 3 is all set to start the entrepreneurial journey with new and innovative pitchers from the 22nd January’24. This day also marks the auspicious occasion of consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Joining the investors panel of Shark Tank India this year, Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, who was also recently invited to be a part of this historic moment at Ayodhya.

Expressing his gratitude and emotions of what this means to him, Ritesh said, “Ayodhya is an important part of all Indians. I have grown up listening to the stories of Lord Ram and Ayodhya as his place of birth. I remember watching Ramayana as a child and revisiting my fondness for it again during Covid. I think it’s close to not just me but every Indian growing up in a middle class family you usually don’t get to travel a lot, but I had the privilege to travel to Ayodhya once back in the day. So for me to have the opportunity to see how it has transformed from then to now, it’s going to be a surreal and emotional moment.

He further stated, “It’s also a huge matter of discussion in the family as we all are preparing to light up our houses on the 22nd January. It’s also a beautiful coincidence for Shark Tank India 3 to start streaming on the auspicious day of Ram Mandir’s inauguration. I wish that Ayodhya and India continue to grow and flourish, while also praying for all the Indian start ups to be big successes where Shark Tank India 3 will play an instrumental role. I am really looking forward to the pran pratishtha and I don’t think words will be able to justify the feelings of attending it.”