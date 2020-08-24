It’s a double celebration for Ravi Dubey this month as he also completed 15 years in the industry

On August 21, 2020, Ravi Dubey completed 15 years in the entertainment industry and his wife has penned the sweetest message for him. She took to her IG handle and shared a video of an interview for a Punjabi channel where she was seen praising her hubby in Punjabi.

As the celebrations for one of the biggest festivals of the nation Ganesh Chaturthi being the talented actor Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta welcomed home their Ganpati and shared a glimpse of there Eco-friendly Idol of Ganesha at there Mumbai & Panchkula home with an adorable photo which looked stunning in the festive mood.

Sharing the post on Social media #Ravi,”This year Ganpati is like never before… despite the current situation we are fortunate to have invited Bappa not one but two of our residents…. (Mumbai 4 times) and Panchkula (first time) let’s pray for collective prosperity joy and victory (Kar lijiye digital darshan of both the Ganpati)🙏….

Ganpati Bappa morya

They both looked adorable decked up in traditional outfits.

The talented actor Ravi also completed 15th years in the industry which is a double celebration time for Ravi this year celebrating with wife Sargun and family.

The pictures received a lot of love, from there friends & fans of the stunning celebrity couple.

