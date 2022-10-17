It’s a full circle for team Ram Setu at Ayodhya as they kickstart media promotions

The anticipation for Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu is touching new peaks as the release date approaches. Huge hoardings have been put up in Ayodhya and Rameshwaram yesterday, as the makers kickstarted media promotional activities. Fans instantly took to their social media excitedly and call it ‘Shubh Aarambh’. Incidentally, the muhurat puja of the upcoming action-adventure began on 18th March last year in Ayodhya itself.

The story of Ram Setu revolves around an atheist archaeologist turned believer, Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage.

The film also stars Satyadev Kancharana, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez, and M. Nasser in primary roles. Promising to be a fast-paced, action-adventure entertainer for the entire family and with a never-seen-before visual scale.

Presented by Prime Video in association with Cape of Good Films and Lyca Productions and is an Abundantia Entertainment Production. The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions) and Prime Video with Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi as the Creative Producer. Ram Setu will be distributed worldwide in theatres by Zee Studios. Ram Setu will be in theatres on 25th October 2022.