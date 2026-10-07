“It’s a privilege to have met you Tarak” Fahadh Faasil’s shares heartfelt words for NTR

One of the most loved stars of Indian cinema, NTR has carved a place in the hearts of audiences with his commanding screen presence, immense talent, and ability to connect with the masses like few others can. Fondly referred to as the ‘Man of the Masses’, NTR’s popularity goes far beyond his stardom, with his humility and grounded nature often becoming as much a part of the conversation as his work. While his larger-than-life persona has made him a force to reckon with on screen, it is the person behind the superstar that has left a lasting impression on those who have had the opportunity to know him closely.

Fahadh Faasil recently in an event spoke about this very side of NTR, sharing how his warmth, support, and genuine nature stood out to him from the very beginning. “What a beautiful Human being beyond the superstar you are, what a beautiful human being. From the day this film was announced, the way you supported me and me and Karthikeya , oh my god, how you checked on us, how you how you gave us the support, I will never forget that, it was so beautiful and the time I spent at your house, the way your family made me feel, I thought I was at my own, it was so beautiful and our conversation till 3 am, we spoke about everything under the sun, I will never, I will never ever forget that. Most importantly, me inventing the human being beyond the superstar you are, what a beautiful human being you are, what a beautiful human being. It’s a privilege to have met you Tarak, it’s a privilege. Thank you, my brother, it was it was just such a joy having you here and I feel so special that you’re here. Thank you.”

As NTR continues to evolve with every project, his upcoming slate further reflects the scale and diversity of his cinematic journey. He will next be seen in Dragon, adding another highly anticipated collaboration to his growing pan-India repertoire. He is also set to reunite with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for NTRxTrivikram, marking another major collaboration that has already generated considerable anticipation.