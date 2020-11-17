It’s a working birthday for Mukul Chadda – spends his day shooting for a web series

Birthday celebrations were low-key for actor Mukul Chadda, as he spent his special day doing what he loves. The actor who’s best known for headlining the popular series, ‘The Office’ is currently shooting for a fresh web series, the title of which is yet to be announced.

Mukul says, “The details of the digital show will be under wraps for a while. I think it’s auspicious to have begun shooting for this project on my birthday. It’s an exciting and different role, and I can’t wait for it to be announced to everyone soon. This year has been about experimenting with different roles. COVID-19 certainly put a spanner in those plans, but I’m grateful to spend this day starting another new project.”

Interestingly, the actor’s birthday is on the eve of the streaming of his crime thriller series, Bicchoo Ka Khel, backed by ALTBalaji. After essaying contemporary urban characters in many ventures, Mukul is extremely excited about being seen as a small town halwaai’s assistant in Bicchoo Ka Khel. The part he portrayed is that of a small-time crook whose antics are pivotal to the narrative. The upcoming digital series touches upon the themes of crime, revenge, and politics. It will stream on November 18, 2020 (tomorrow).

One of the few underrated actors to have earned recognition over digital platforms, in theatre, television and at the movies, Chadda is a familiar face in the OTT space. The Office actor awaits the announcement of exciting projects on his slate and is all set to surprise viewers with diverse roles, interesting getups and varied genres in the near future.