“It’s important for me to be surrounded by the people I love”, says Ananya Panday on her 24th birthday

Ananya Panday is celebrating her 24th birthday today. Talking about her birthday plans she shares, “The most important for me is to be surrounded by the people I love. I’m just grateful this year for the health of my family and to be able to keep working. I make it a point every year to work in some sort of way – last year I was dubbing for Gehraiyaan and this year I’m going to be doing a workshop for my next film. My dad always says if you work on your birthday, the entire year will be filled with amazing work and good opportunities!”

When asked if she’s a birthday person, Ananya quipped, “I’m a big, big, big birthday person and I’ve always been. I start by celebrating the birthday month and then the birthday week and of course on my birthday. But the older I’m getting, my birthday is becoming more about gratitude and growth rather than just celebration and I’m enjoying that transformation.”

Ananya had a rather significant year starting with Gehraiyaan, also revealed her birthday resolution and said, “To keep challenging myself, to be the hardest working person in the room, and to give back whenever possible.”

The SOTY 2 actor signed off by sharing about her most memorable birthday. She said, “Any birthday as a child was always memorable because it was always filled with pure joy, innocence and love and those are the feelings I hope to go forward with every year.”

Ananya Panday will be next seen in Excel Entertainment’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2 along with Ayushmaan Khurana.