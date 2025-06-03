“It’s incredibly empowering to see young people actively building a better world!” – Sanjana Sanghi on her association with UNDP

Indian actor and humanitarian Sanjana Sanghi has become a leading voice for global change through her impactful association with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). As a UNDP Youth Champion, Sanghi leverages her platform to advocate for youth empowerment and sustainable development.

The UNDP, the UN’s leading agency, works in over 170 countries to eradicate poverty, reduce inequality, and build resilience. It helps nations develop policies, strengthen leadership, and build capabilities to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), focusing on empowering all communities.

Sanjana Sanghi, also became the youngest speaker at the UN General Assembly with her keynote address at at the UN Head Quarters in 2024 . It’s the same podium where earlier Priyanka Chopra Jonas addressed the assembly. Sanjana has been involved in spearheading various efforts to bring substantial change at the grassroot level right from her college days. Reflecting on her role, Sanjana Sanghi stated, “It’s incredibly empowering to see young people not just dreaming of a better world, but actively building it. My association with UNDP allows me to amplify these voices and help create pathways for their impactful solutions.” She further added, “Working with the UNDP has been an enriching journey. It’s a privilege to contribute to a global mission that directly impacts lives and empowers the next generation to be the architects of a sustainable future. From working on ensuring education proliferation amongst underprivileged communities to promoting digital literacy and gender equality among young people.”

Sanghi’s was invited to the UN Head Quarters this year, spearheading Youth For Change, flagship global campaign of the UNfostering youth participation for a just and equitable world. This initiative champions young people as active agents of change, inspiring them to engage with critical global issues and contribute innovative solutions.

Finally, Sanghi will kick off the finale of the 2025 Youth Co:Lab, marking its third successful year. In partnership with Niti Aayog, this initiative serves as a vital start-up incubator for impact-based ventures. Sanghi’s involvement celebrates young social entrepreneurs and inspires a new generation to create businesses with a focus on social good.

Beyond her vital work, Sanghi has a deep affection for New York City. She often expresses her fondness for returning to the Big Apple, cherishing visits to iconic spots like Central Park, the streets of Times Square, and the inspiring exhibits at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. For Sanghi, New York isn’t just a place for global conferences; it’s a city that continuously inspires her spirit.