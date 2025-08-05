“It’s meaningful. It’s rooted. It’s real” – Chitrangda Singh on her new film with Salman Khan

Chitrangda Singh’s next big project is more than just a film it’s a tribute. Based on real-life events that have deep roots in military history, the project stars none other than Salman Khan, and Chitrangda is thrilled to be part of it.

“It’s a story of bravery and courage,” she says. “Coming from an army background, I remember this event being spoken about in our circles. So to be part of this film feels very personal.”

What makes it even more special is the scale and intent of the project. With Salman leading the cast, the film is bound to command attention but for Chitrangda, it’s the emotional and thematic depth that drew her in.

“This isn’t just about the spectacle. It’s meaningful. It’s rooted. It’s real,” she emphasizes. There’s a sense of pride in her voice a connection that goes beyond a typical role. She sees it as a way of honoring the real heroes, of bringing forgotten or lesser-known stories into the mainstream.

And of course, working with Salman Khan is a milestone. “Everything he’s part of becomes massive. Whether you’re an actor or technician, it all scales up,” she says. But what excites her more is the chance to be part of a film that says something important.

“It’s the kind of story that deserves to be told. And I’m just happy I get to be part of telling it.”