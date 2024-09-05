“It’s not just the action on screen, it’s the unseen bonds that fuel the story of a show” – Manav Vij on Tanaav

As the high-action thriller Tanaav returns for its highly anticipated second season, the stakes are even higher. Kabir, portrayed by Manav Vij, leads the Special Task Group (STG) back into the fray as a new and dangerous threat emerges—Fareed Mir, aka Al-Damishq, a young man on a path of vengeance. Season 2 promises to deliver an intense, action-packed narrative of bravery, deception, greed, love, and revenge, which is personal this time.

But behind the scenes, the atmosphere was far from tense. Manav Vij, who plays a retired Special Task Force member dealing with the aftermath of a painful divorce, reflects on the extraordinary camaraderie that made the intense filming process enjoyable and a joy to return to for season two.

Talking about the experience, Manav shares, “Working on Tanaav 2 was an unforgettable experience, especially with the intense themes of conflict, revenge, and redemption. But what really stood out was the vibe of the set—serious one minute, and full of laughs the next. The bonds we formed made the environment positive, even while shooting some of the most emotionally difficult scenes. Sudhir sir would often bring food for everyone, turning our breaks into story time while trying different dishes. Honestly, it’s not just the action on screen; it’s the unseen bonds that fuel the story of a show. To forge that kind of bond is rare in this industry, and I believe it translates into the authenticity of the performances the audience eventually sees on the screen.”

Produced by Applause Entertainment, Tanaav is the official remake of Israel’s Fauda. Created by Avi Issacharoff & Lior Raz and distributed by Yes Studios, the show is directed by the award-winning Sudhir Mishra and E. Niwas. The show features an outstanding cast, including Manav Vij, Gaurav Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Satyadeep Misra, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Kabir Bedi, Sahiba Bali, Ekta Kaul, Soni Razdan, and Sukhmani Sadana.