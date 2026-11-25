Sharvari has been enjoying a special run with her music, with her songs finding immense love across platforms. Her latest track, Jhumka Patola, has added another milestone to that journey, crossing 1 million reels on Instagram while also garnering over 135 million views on YouTube. The song has emerged as a trending audio on Instagram, with audiences joining in through dance videos, recreations and their own interpretations of the track.

For Sharvari, what makes this response particularly special is seeing people take the song beyond its original setting and make it their own. Speaking about the love coming its way, she says, “I’ve been incredibly fortunate when it comes to the songs I’ve been associated with, and it’s truly special to see the kind of love and appreciation Jhumka Patola is receiving from audiences across the board. What’s especially heartwarming is that the song seems to have found a life of its own, with people embracing it, dancing to it, creating their own versions and finding different ways to make it their own. I love coming across these recreations because each one brings a fresh energy and interpretation to the song.”

It is the latest in a run of songs that have struck a chord with audiences, following Taras, Haan Ke Haan and Maskara. Reflecting on what makes that connection so rewarding, she adds, “For me, that’s the most beautiful thing about music, when something you are a part of goes beyond the screen and becomes a part of people’s lives, celebrations and everyday moments. I’m so grateful for the affection these songs have received, and I hope to keep being part of music that gives people more moments to dance, celebrate and groove along.”

Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari and is directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film is produced by Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films and is set to release in theatres on November 27, 2026.