“I’ve reached a place in my life where I can pick good content” – Arjun Rampal

Fresh off the rave reviews he received for his portrayal as Detective Om Singh in the series ‘London Files’, Arjun Rampal took the internet by storm as ‘Rudraveer’ the antagonist in ‘Dhaakad’, that follows an international spy who embarks on an action-filled adventure with all guns blazing.

Arjun Rampal is unquestionably one of the finest actors in the country today, having opted to do selected content across platforms but yet managing to make an impact in each of his parts.

Over the years the actor has essayed some memorable characters right from Joseph Mascarenhas from Rock On that won him a National Award, Rajneeti’s Prithviraj Pratap, Detective Inderjit in Kahaani 2, the antagonist in Ra.One, producer Mukesh Mehra in Om Shanti Om to the recent Detective Om Singh in London Files.

While audiences and Arjun’s fans miss seeing him on the silver screen, the star recently revealed why he chooses to be part of selective work and how he chooses to navigate his career.

Said Arjun Rampal, “I’m always on the lookout for great scripts and great stories. I’ve reached a place in my life where I want to pick and choose good work and not just everything that comes my way. By the blessings of the almighty, I’ve reached a stage where I have that choice and option; so hopefully every time you see me on the big or small screen it will be with some really good films like ‘Dhaakad’.”