“I’ve written it, I am directing it…”- Ashish Chanchlani shares details about his new project

Renowned digital star Ashish Chanchlani is pushing boundaries with his upcoming horror-comedy project, donning multiple roles – writer, director, actor, and producer. Ashish’s fans are eagerly awaiting more details, speculating about the project’s exciting direction.

In a recent podcast, Ashish revealed, “I’ve written it, I am directing it, I am also acting in it and now I am also producing it.” This ambitious venture marks a significant milestone in Ashish’s career. He also mentioned that the project has completed three months of shooting, is currently in post-production, and belongs to the horror comedy genre. Known for presenting everyday scenes in a humorous and engaging manner, Ashish is expected to blend his signature style with an adventurous and ghostly theme.

Meanwhile, Ashish teased the return of ‘Ashish Chanchlani Vines’ (ACV) with a haunting video. The teaser features a daunting voiceover exploring notorious spooky location accompanied by chilling imagery and the tagline ‘ACV is coming back.’ This announcement has sparked excitement among fans.

Ashish’s versatility and creative prowess have earned him a massive following. As one of the India’s biggest Digital Star he continues to innovate and entertain. This new project promises to thrill audiences with its unique blend of suspense and supernatural elements.

With Ashish at the helm, expectations are high for this horror-comedy. Fans eagerly anticipate the release, speculating about the project’s plot, characters, and Ashish’s direction. As details unfold, one thing is certain – Ashish Chanchlani’s latest venture will be an unforgettable experience.