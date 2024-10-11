IYKYK: XG releases the second pre-release track from second mini-album

XG released ‘IYKYK’ the second pre-release track from their second mini-album, along with a music video on XG’s official YouTube channel.

‘IYKYK’ is a song that expresses XG’s desire to push boundaries, portraying the members exploring an infinite universe at lightspeed. The song carries a message of journeying together to new, distant dimensions.

The track samples m-flo’s 2001 release, ‘prism’, and incorporates rhythmic 2-Step beats, creating a floating sensation and building anticipation for the journey ahead. The chorus line, “IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW,” perfectly captures the feeling—those who understand will feel drawn to join XG on this journey to a new dimension.

The music video, also released today, takes a different approach from XG’s previous videos. It shows the world from XG’s perspective, exploring how it appears through their eyes – at once mysterious and extraordinary. The video is built around the theme of ‘Sense mutation’ where each XG member’s unique sensory distortion allows them to see the true light. This mystical concept is visually represented in the video, inviting fans to experience XG’s dreamscape.

XG is currently on their first world tour, ‘The first HOWL’ recently performing in Las Vegas on October 4th. Their US tour crosses eight cities: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Grand Prairie, Sugar Land, Duluth, New York and Chicago. Following the US tour they will head to Europe, beginning in Manchester on November 18th and performing in seven further cities including London, Berlin, Paris, Düsseldorf, Brussels and Amsterdam. In 2025, they will hold additional concerts in Japan, performing in Nagoya, Tokyo, Fukuoka, and Osaka, with a total of 8 shows across these 4 cities.

XG’s 2nd mini-album, ‘AWE’ featuring ‘IYKYK’ will be released on November 8th.