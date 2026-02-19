Jaan Meri: Hariharan unveils new album celebrating 50 years of ghazal music

Legendary singer Hariharan’s soulful new album, “Jaan Meri”, continues to touch hearts and elevate the art of ghazal. Marking his extraordinary 50-year journey in ghazal mastery, this heartfelt collection of songs — penned by Farhat Shahzad and presented by Sufiscore — resonates deeply.

“Jaan Meri” is a romantic album that beautifully captures the myriad emotions of love. Featuring soulful tracks like “Baat Se Baat,” “Bas Mere Khwab,” “Chala Gaya,” the title track “Jaan Meri,” and “Lahu,” each song is crafted to evoke deep feelings and stir the soul. All compositions and vocals are by Hariharan himself, showcasing his timeless emotive voice.

The lyrics by Farhat Shahzad add poetic depth, transforming “Jaan Meri” into a soulful voyage through love’s landscape. The recording was meticulously handled at In The Mix Studios, with mixing by K J Singh and finishing touches by Darren Heelis at The Pierce Rooms in London.

A highlight of the launch was the exclusive video of “Baat Se Baat,” which features Hariharan’s son Karan, symbolizing the bond of family and musical legacy. The track was chosen as a visual representation of “Ghazal-Nova,” a genre blending the depth of Indian ghazals with the rhythmic pulse of Bossa Nova — demonstrating Hariharan’s innovative spirit.

Central to the album’s sound is Akshay Hariharan, the music producer, who shared, “I had a great time releasing the album with my friends and family as it was the culmination of a lot of hard work put in by the whole team. Additionally, I had the privilege of working with my father and brother on the album which makes it that much more special. Hearing everybody’s reaction was fulfilling as it validates the creativity and hard work we put into it.” His vision has crafted a soundscape that bridges generations, blending live instrumentation with contemporary textures, ensuring the music resonates globally while maintaining the lyrical essence of the ghazal.

Karan Hariharan reflected on the process, saying, “It’s always a surreal experience when we as artists work on something for months or even years and then finally get to show the audience, our friends and family what we were working on! Showing the people close to me always gets me a bit nervous ofc ‘would they like it?’ But then curiosity always gets the better of me and my nerves, I want to know how the video affected them, if it affected them, what did it make them feel? And that part is always exciting!”

Sharing his emotional journey, Hariharan added, “Sharing the unveiling of this new album with my close friends and family was a deeply emotional and rewarding experience. It truly felt like the culmination of a two-and-a-half-year journey, and having my loved ones there to witness the birth of ‘Ghazal-Nova’ made it all the more special. Seeing the music resonate with those who have been part of my life for so long is a testament to the enduring power of these melodies. It was a proud moment to showcase how we’ve kept our traditional roots alive while embracing a fresh, global sound.”

The album is available across all major streaming platforms. Let the soulful notes of “Jaan Meri” remind us of love’s enduring magic.