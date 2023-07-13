Jaane Anjaane: Hitz Music’s new single is a melodic ode to love

Last Minute India, the Mumbai-based quintet known for their soul-stirring music, is thrilled to announce the release of their latest single, “Jaane Anjaane.” Produced under the esteemed Hitz Music Label, this enchanting love song promises to captivate listeners with its heartfelt lyrics and melodious composition.

Last Minute India has quickly risen to prominence in the indie music scene, leaving audiences fulfilled and calm with their unique sound. With a collection of original songs to their name, including “Kaagaz Ki Naav” with over 2 million streams, “Rehnuma” with over 1 million streams, and “Yaadein” with over 300,000 streams, the band has established themselves as a force to be reckoned with.

“Jaane Anjaane” is a heartfelt composition that delves into the complexities of love. The song narrates the story of a person who, after enduring heartbreak, erects walls around their heart to protect themselves from further pain. However, fate intervenes, and they find themselves falling deeply in love with an extraordinary individual. This unexpected connection causes their defenses to crumble, and they embark on a journey of vulnerability and self-discovery.

The song beautifully portrays the conflicting emotions experienced during this transformative process. From the initial bewilderment and confusion to the eventual conviction in the power of love, “Jaane Anjaane” captures the essence of this emotional rollercoaster. Last Minute India’s evocative lyrics and melodious harmonies effortlessly convey the intricacies of the protagonist’s tumultuous thoughts, providing listeners with a relatable and immersive experience.

Speaking about the track Songwriter Subodh Gupta says, “Every time we release a song as an artist, we want to offer the audience something fresh and new. Each song has its own obligations, and we always try to improve with each new tune. Jaane Anjaane is a lovely ode to the path of the individual who begins as someone who is skeptical of love and develops into an ardent believer in it. The song holds a special place in our hearts, and we hope that the listeners will share our sentiments and relate to it in the same manner and support us like they always have.”

“Jaane Anjaane” is a celebration of love’s transformative nature and its ability to break down even the most guarded of hearts. Last Minute India invites music enthusiasts to embark on this enchanting journey and experience the magic of their music.

The single “Jaane Anjaane” is now available on all major streaming platforms.