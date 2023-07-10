Jackie Shroff receives an award from Gujarat State Government for Ventilator

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has once again proven his versatility and acting prowess as he was honored with an Award from the Gujarat State Government for his film ‘Ventilator’

Known for his outstanding performance in the film, Jackie Shroff’s ability to deliver exceptional performances in diverse roles has made him one of the most respected and beloved actors in the Indian film industry.

Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, the film revolves around the story of a family coming together to support their relative in the hospital. Shroff’s portrayal of a complex and emotionally torn character struck a chord with both the audience and the critics.

Speaking of him being rewarded, Jackie said, “Every role I take on is a new challenge. ‘Ventilator’ is another movie I really enjoyed doing and the character had a lot of different emotions to deliver. I’am humbled and grateful to be honoured with this award. It motivates me to keep pushing myself and continue to provide my fans with movies they like to watch”.

Throughout his illustrious career, Jackie Shroff has established himself as one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors. From playing the brooding hero to embodying eccentric and complex characters, Shroff has consistently showcased his ability to breathe life into every role he portrays. As we await his movie ‘Jailer’ alongside Rajnikanth, we send our heartiest congratulations to him for this award.