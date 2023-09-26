Jackie Shroff reminisces his sweet memories with Dev Anand on the icon’s 100th anniversary

Today is a remarkable day in Indian cinema as it marks the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary actor Dev Anand. On this occasion, Jackie Shroff also went down memory lane recalling his first meeting with Dev Sahab.

Being amongst the very few actors who got to work with Dev Sahab in person, Jackie shares how not just he, but his mom also was a big fan of Dev Anand. Talking about the same, Jackie said,

“I met Dev Sahab 40 years ago, and it was magical like a dream come true. My mom used to make my hairstyle like Dev Sahab. I was always fascinated with his romantic songs. I met him at his office for the first time, and I nearly fainted looking at him. He would always call my name 3 times, and he had even given me a role. I still can not get over that dream. Dev Sahab always stood. He was always full of energy. He taught me to think a step ahead. There has been no one like him ever. He was an icon. He was like my God.”

Jackie’s bond with Dev Sahab was quite special, no wonder, Dev Sahab wrote a page and half about Jackie in his autobiography. Dev Anand refered Jackie as his spiritiual friend in an autograph, and had even pushed him to direct a film for Nav Ketan, the man who brought Jackie into the industry.

Sharing these beautiful memories, Jackie also shared his favorite films of Dev Anand, he said…

“Guide always stayed with me, his aura in the film was fantastic. Hare Rama Hare Krishna and Tere Mere Sapne are also amongst my top favorites. I can watch his films again and again.”

Well, recalling the amazing times Jackie feels honored to have met the charismatic man that Dev Anand was. Surely, these moments of them are a prized treasure that life gave Jackie Shroff.