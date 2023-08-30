Jackie Shroff shares unseen pictures of Tiger and Krishna Shroff in a heartfelt post on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan

Jackie Shroff, the ever-charming ‘Bhidu’ of Bollywood, recently warmed hearts and captured the essence of sibling love by sharing a heartfelt post on his Instagram. On the occasion of Rakhi, the veteran actor posted a montage of images showcasing the strong bond between his children, Tiger and Krishna Shroff. The post featured a blend of nostalgic childhood pictures, cherished memories, and even a recent snapshot that beautifully shows their sibling bond.

Among the snapshots, one particular image stands out, showing Krishna lifting her brother, Tiger. This candid moment captures their shared sense of fun and closeness, reflecting the beautiful dynamics of their sibling relationship.

The actor’s caption, “Always protecting each other since childhood. Tiger and Krishna, my heart’s pride and joy ♥️,” further emphasizes the depth of love and mutual respect shared by the siblings.

Fans flooded the comments with love and appreciation for the unseen pictures on this special day of Rakhi.

As Jackie Shroff continues to foster the unbreakable connection between his children, fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming projects. The actor has two exciting films in the pipeline, namely ‘Baap’ and ‘Singham 3.’ With his charismatic screen presence and versatile acting prowess, audiences are sure to be treated to yet another round of stellar performances that have defined Jackie Shroff’s illustrious career.