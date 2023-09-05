Jackie Shroff’s gives a Teacher’s Day tribute to his parents with a throwback picture

On Teacher’s Day, Jackie Shroff shared a touching throwback photo on his social media. The picture captures a beautiful moment where he’s hugging his late parents, and they all have a beautiful shared smile.

In his simple yet emotional caption, Jackie expressed his gratitude to his first and most important teachers – his mom and dad. He also gave a shout-out to Mr. Subhash Ghai, who guided him in the film industry.

“From my first lessons at home with my parents and brother to the unforgettable guidance on set with Mr. Subhash Ghai, I’ve come a long way! My teachers will always have a special place in my heart for molding me into the person I am today. Happy Teacher’s Day 🙏🏼 Thank you 📚.”

Jackie’s heartfelt message not only shows his thankfulness but also highlights how important family and mentors are in our lives and how he acknowledges this. As we look forward to Jackie Shroff’s next film, “Baap, Singam 3,” following the success of “Jailer,” which is currently streaming and earning praise, this post reminds us of his enduring charm on and off the screen.