Jackky Bhagnani graces the red carpet at an recent event in Mumbai

Jackky Bhagnani, who is well-known for his excellent film interests and his penchant of bankrolling massy entertainers, was spotted at a recent event in Mumbai, last night looking extremely handsome.

The charmer graced the red carpet looking fine as ever, as he arrive wearing a 3 piece classic blue and black suit and pointed shoes. He kept his overall look dashing and suave, making the right heads turn.

Always making sure to serve looks, this young & cool producer is extremely talented as he is coming up with two of the biggest film releases this year. Jackky has recently wrapped up the shooting for his latest ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and now he is stationed for another shoot in Glasgow, making it a highly anticipated year for his fans and well- wishers.

On the work front, the uber cool producer, Jackky Bhagnani is gearing up for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ganapath along with some other unannounced projects.