Jackky Bhagnani launches a devotional channel Jjust Pooja under Jjust Music

Promising to bring audiences the best Indian tunes, Jjust Music is looking to create path breaking Indian music.

The label has now launched a devotional channel — Jjust Pooja, which will put out spiritual songs. The first track under the label will be Hanuman Chalisa, composed by Ved Sharma and sung by Ankit Tiwari.

The logo of the channel has a special reason attached to it, as it takes it’s name from Jackky Bhagnani’s mother. Speaking about the same, the young producer shares, “We have taken the name of Jjust Pooja from my mother’s name, Pooja. It’s a special feeling for me, as I present a special ode to her with the channel. Pooja also translates to prayers, so as a oath to my mom’s belief and the almighty, we have picked up the name and created a logo around it. Here’s to new beginnings!”

Recently, Jjust Music presented ‘Pehli Mulaqat’, which has become a huge sensation in a short span of time, sung by Pramish Verma, starring Parmish Verma, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Satish Verma and Sunita Dhir. The music label has also launched another song, ‘Allah Ve Vane’ today by Prabh Gill.