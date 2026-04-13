Jackky Bhagnani makes a power move by acquiring Team Cheetahs in the World Padel League

Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani has acquired Team Cheetahs in the World Padel League, continuing with his commitment to expand a vibrant sporting culture in India. On April 11, Bhagnani attended a padel event and was clicked alongside Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

“To enter the World Padel League through Team Cheetahs feels like a monumental moment in my life. Padel has become one of the fastest-growing sports around the globe, and it brings me immense pleasure to bring it to India. I have always been a strong believer in strength, agility and ambition, and Team Cheetahs represents it through and through. I couldn’t have been happier to be a part of this journey,” says Jackky Bhagnani on expanding his sports footprint through Team Cheetahs, which joins the the World Padel League alongside VB Realty Hawks in WTL.

The World Padel League has been gaining momentum in promoting padel and attracting sports lovers to the premium platform. And with Jackky Bhagnani’s values aligning with Team Cheetahs, padel promises to grow manifold in India.

Jackky Bhagnani has always expressed his inclination towards sports and fitness, and that’s exactly what makes him the right lead. In fact last year, Jackky Bhagnani and wife Rakul Preet Singh were recognised as the Fit India Couple by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

This strategic move by Jaccky Bhagnani signals his forward-thinking vision of creating new opportunities for sports enthusiasts. As Team Cheetahs enters this new chapter with Jackky, it aims to set new benchmarks in sports on a national and global level.