Jackky Bhagnani opens up about the success of Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara

Actor and filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani has long been in the Hindi film industry, delivering films that cast an impression and also carry immense commercial value. For someone who has added incredible meaning to the empire, Puja Entertainment, Jackky Bhagnani opens up about the economics of a film and reveals how exactly a producer earns.

He states that the producers and filmmakers are in the business of selling “one of the most expensive forms of art”. Though the process is creatively driven, the producer is responsible for its economic side, he says.

Jackky Bhagnani strongly believes that whether a film makes money or not depends on the audience ultimately. “Even if I personally feel a film is good, it doesn’t matter unless the audience connects with it – unless they feel like buying a ticket and watching it in theatres over the weekend. That’s when you can truly call it successful,” he shares.

He continues, “Earlier, there were multiple revenue streams – digital, satellite, and others – which helped recover costs. But that cushion has largely reduced now. Today, it all comes down to audience acceptance.” Bhagnani shares that the genuine filmmakers and producers who “truly want to tell stories” will continue to walk the path.

Finance or good stories? Jackky Bhagnani reveals it’s “always good stories” that drive him. “Because if you tell good stories, money becomes a byproduct. But at the same time, you do need money to stay in the game. It’s a classic chicken-and-egg situation,” he shares. When acting, Bhagnani says that his focus is entirely on the creative side. “But as a producer, you have to look at both sides of the coin. You need to understand how far a story can reach – is it niche, or does it have pan-India appeal?” he speaks ahead.

From considering the budget to picking the right actors to justify the budget, Bhagnani gives a further peek into the detailed process. “But beyond a point, all planning can fall apart. Sometimes, films exceed all expectations. Like Saiyaara last year – no one could have predicted how big it would become,” he shares and reveals being motivated by the film. He adds, “I even called Mohit Suri and told him. At a time when I’m deciding what to do for the next 10 years as an actor and filmmaker, this film has inspired me.”

The filmmaker admired how Mohit Suri delivered one of the biggest hits of the year with fresh faces. “That shows that even today, it’s possible – fresh talent and strong storytelling can still win,” he says and adds, “The younger audience today prioritizes content first – that shift has clearly happened.”

Further, Jackky admits that marketing has a big role in creating buzz. He says, “There are films, OTT content, micro dramas, songs, concerts – you have to grab the audience’s attention. Take Saiyaara again – we’re still talking about it today, which means something worked.” He concludes with, “At the end of the day, whatever helps bring the audience into theatres is valid. But if your marketing doesn’t translate into footfalls, then no matter how good it is, it doesn’t really help.”

Jackky Bhagnani’s deep insights underline a meaningful reality of modern filmmaking; creativity can drive the vision, but it’s the economics that erects the spine of the industry.