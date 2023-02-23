Jackky Bhagnani thanks the audience for showering love on the Ganapath release date announcement

One of the most creative and talented producer-actors in India, Jackky Bhagnani is coming up with two of the biggest films this year. And within the past one week alone, he had big announcements from his 2 films- the first being a still announcing India schedule wrap for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. And later that week, Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment announced the release date of the highly anticipated film Ganapath starring Tiger Shroff along with Kriti Sanon. This latest announcement and the way it was brought to the audience’s attention had love pouring in for the producer by the audience.



While the asset ignited the audience’s interest, the way it came to the audience’s attention and the campaign behind it was something that caught everybody’s eye. First, Tiger Shroff was spotted outside the gym and a few other places with a new tattoo under wraps which led to netizens guessing what the tattoo was about. Later the makers announced the release date of the project with it being inked into his forearm in the video. The creative brain behind this was Jackky Bhagnani and since the time he started to spearhead the production house, his caliber, and potential are speaking for themselves with a visible creative shift in the production house.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackky Bhagnani is gearing up for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ganapath along with some other unannounced projects.