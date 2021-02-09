Jackky Bhagnani the youngest producer on the block leads the race amongst all biggies with his lineup

Jackky Bhagnani is the youngest film producer in Bollywood. At such a young age, the dynamic filmmaker stands tall amongst other leading filmmakers with an impressive line up of movies like ’83, Radhe, Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom coming from his den. This combination of leading superstars and films produced on a massive scale, set Pooja Entertainment on top of the list of the biggest banners of Bollywood.

Despite the lockdown and the lull experienced with shooting schedules, Jackky has a number of noteworthy projects lined up for theatrical releases. The line up boasts of mega-budget films like ’83 with Ranveer Singh, Radhe starring Salman Khan, Bell Bottom and Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar, Ganpath with Tiger Shroff and KGF 2 with a multi star cast. For a 36 year old, this is a rare feat.

Also, Jackky, who is a well seasoned producer despite his young age, knows the showbiz at the back of his hands. He recognises the pulse of audience and caters to every demand efficiently with an array of films across different genres. One one hand he’s the hand behind a masala potboiler like Coolie No. 1, on the other, he’s offering a film like ’83 based on a real-life historic achievement of the country.

What sets apart this young producer from the rest:

He has worked his way up:

Jaccky, the son of one of Bollywood’s leading film producer, Vashu Bhagnani has seen and experienced life behind cameras very closely. A veteran industry source shares, ” As a teenager, Jackky never behaved like he’s born with a silver spoon. He was always seen working hard on the sets of his father just like any other AD. The fact that he has seen success and failures so closely gives him that added advantage of being an experienced mind beyond his years.”

Courageous and ready to accept challenges:

To own a plethora of such heavy-duty films with an A-list cast, isn’t for the faint hearted, and Jackky is definitely not one. The line up boasts of top Bollywood superstars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh to name a few. This can’t be achieved without gaining the trust of actors as the producer who will deliver against all odds. Like Jackky was the first producer to take the cast and crew of Bell Bottom abroad to shoot, post lockdown. A challenge of sorts given the critical situation post pandemic.

A true blue leader:

Jackky, who was present at the shoot in the UK during lockdown, personally made sure of everyone’s safety. He has not just taken over the reigns of Pooja Entertainment with such elan but also has a glorious vision for his production house. “Jackky is a hands on film producer, available at any hour of the day, open for discussions and the one who takes suggestions and advice openly, regardless of the designation of the person giving it. That’s the sign of an excellent team worker and a leader,” shares an industry expert.

Multi-tasker:

Jackky is not just a producer but also an actor and a music entrepreneur. His Jjust Music Label also made sure that Bell Bottom was shot completely without any hurdles while he was attending to business and meeting back home over endless zoom calls.

Music entrepreneur:

With an ear for music, Jackky came up with his new-age music label, Jjust Music in 2019. Interestingly, he’s started the label with a vision that promises a fair platform to artists who create music that resonates with the masses. His first single was from ‘The Doorbeen’ of ‘Lamberghini’ fame and the video also featured Alia Bhatt. There much more coming up from this label in near future.

Clearly, Pooja Entertainment is in the best hands with a young and dynamic filmmaker like Jackky Bhagnani who has set high goals and an amazing vision for his production house. And the youngster is leaving no stone unturned to churn out quality content making him one of the most sought after producers in Bollywood.