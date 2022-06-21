Jackky Bhagnani wishes everyone a Happy World Music Day; hopes to make audiences groove with Jjust Music!

If we talk about bringing up the best content that matches and creates the vibes of this generation, Jackky Bhagnani’s name would definitely top the list. The Indian actor, film producer, and entrepreneur is also the youngest one to own a music label called ‘Jjust Music’, which has given music songs like ‘Prada’, ‘Pehli Mulaqat’ to name a few.

On the occasion of World Music Day, Jackky took to his social media and shared a picture with the statue of ‘Jjust Music’ while he adds the ‘Prada’ song in the background which is the first song produced by him under his music label. He further added a note saying –

“It all started with this song and we at @jjustmusicofficial wish you happy #worldmusicday and we hope we can continue to make you groove along with us across genres”

Jjust Music, which is popular for creating trendy music like ‘Pehli Mulaqat’ ‘Allah Ve’ and ‘Sohna’. Moreover, Jjust Music has joined hands with Warner Music India which will see them create pathbreaking Indian music and also the next generation of music stars.

Launched in 2019, Jjust Music is the brainchild of actor-producer-entrepreneur Jackky Bhagnani. The label envisions giving Indian artists an elevated platform and making them equal partners in the process, by ensuring autonomy and freedom of expression as a cornerstone of their ethos. Jjust Music’s label boasts of some iconic singles, including Vande Mataram ft. Tiger Shroff, Prada ft. Alia Bhatt, and Muskurayega India ft. Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurana, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and many more.