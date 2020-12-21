Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music and Zee Music Company join hands to release the single Jugni 2.0

The poster for Jackky Bhagnani’s JJust Music in collaboration with Zee Music Company featuring Kanika Kapoor and Mumzy Stranger for their upcoming song Jugni 2.0 is out now! With super groovy music, JJust, Zee Music Company and Kanika Kapoor, will be releasing their version of this famous folklore song Jugni for the youth to go crazy with yet again.

Taking to their social media, Jackky Bhagnani’s JJust Music shared the poster of Jugni 2.0 and it looks every bit fun with Kanika Kapoor in glitzy clothes on a red background with Jackky Bhagnani’s Jugni 2.0 written on top and captioning the poster release they wrote, “Presenting our latest song Jugni 2.0 by @kanik4kapoor & @mumzystranger to end your 2020 with a bang and groove into 2021 with some style. Mark your calendars, song out soon! @zeemusiccompany”

Singer, Kanika Kapoor also shared the poster with the caption, “Excited to share the first look of #Jugni2.0 ft @mumzystranger

Let’s end 2020 with a song to remember with @jjustmusicofficial & @zeemusiccompany.”



With a new take on the ages old song, the new twist promises to get the youth grooving to it and with this team one can definitely expect that. Besides teaming up with Kanika Kapoor for the first time, the song also marks the first collaboration of JJust music with Zee Music giving a lot of new firsts to look forward to.

The song is all set to release very soon and this collaboration package has us all excited to tune into this song. JJust Music’s previous songs ‘Love You Te Duja Sorry’ and the spirit upholding song of the lockdown ‘Muskurayega India’ have made a permanent place in audience’s heart and left us craving for more from them.