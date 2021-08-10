Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music collaborates on Vande Mataram, sung by and featuring Tiger Shroff, to donate 20 ambulances for COVID-19 relief

Actor, producer, entrepreneur Jackky Bhagnani’s music label Jjust Music under the Vande Mataram song launch initiative is collaborating with Tech Mahindra Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Tech Mahindra Ltd to donate 20 well equipped basic life support ambulances to charitable hospitals across India. This is the part of the on-going COVID 19 relief and rehabilitation initiatives that aims to support and strengthen India’s emergency healthcare infrastructure since the pandemic hit.

Vande Mataram, sung by and featuring superstar Tiger Shroff has been released under the Jjust Music label as a tribute to India and stands as a symbol of courage and unity with which our country has dealt with the pandemic and continues to do so.

Jackky Bhagnani commented, “Right from the foundation of Jjust Music we have been clear of producing and backing music, our artists that adds a purpose. The release of Vande Mataram is extremely special to me and with this association with Tech Mahindra, I feel really proud that apart from the song’s release we are able to make a difference and contribute to our healthcare infrastructure. I encourage everyone to do so.”

Tiger Shroff too took to his social media and shared, “Delighted to collaborate with Tech Mahindra on #VandeMataram initiative in donating 20 ambulances as a Covid relief effort. All for one and one for all – #UnitedWeStand. Together we can make a difference! Vande Mataram 🇮🇳

CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “One of the greatest lessons that the pandemic has taught us is the need for collective action. This involves immediate, as well as long-term solutions to address extraordinary challenges, protect people and environment, and facilitate business continuity and growth. ‘Vande Mataram’ is a symbol of unity, and this song truly embodies this sentiment and is an inspiration to overcome our struggles, and re-imagine and re-build the future. Tech Mahindra’s collaboration with Jjust Music as an official partner of the ‘Vande Matram’ song is yet another step towards our ‘Resolve to Rise’ to help India in this fight against COVID-19. In continuation of this commitment, Tech Mahindra Foundation is donating 20 ambulances across charitable hospitals in India to support our healthcare infrastructure. This 74th Independence Day, lets all come together and resolve to play our parts in making our country safe and happy.”

Jackky Bhagnani has earlier also stepped forward to help families of 600 dancers of the All India Film Television and Events Dancers Association by donating essential groceries amid the coronavirus pandemic. He also, donated over 1,000 PPE kits to BMC officials. Bhagnani had also raised a sum of Rs 3 crores for COVID-19 relief funds with his initiative ‘Muskurayega India’ under his Jjust Music label.