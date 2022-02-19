Jacqueline Fernandez is all smiles as she shares a new picture of Bachchhan Paandey with Akshay Kumar

Ever since the impressive trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ has been revealed, the audience can’t stop praising the hilarious dialogues, impactful performances and Akshay Kumar’s chemistry with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Building the anticipation further, Jacqueline shared few pics from the action comedy featuring her and Akshay. The gorgeous actress looks cheerful and happy with her co-star Akshay, much to the surprise of her fans wanting to see more of her on the big screen.

Recently, Jacqueline featured in the party number ‘Mud Mud Ke’ in which the viewers appreciated her chemistry with Hollywood actor Michele Morrone. The dance number has been loved by the masses as Jacqueline set the internet on fire with her sizzling dance moves.

On the film front, she will soon be seen in ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Kick 2’, ‘Cirkus’ and ‘Attack’ along with a Hollywood project and a few unannounced projects.