Jacqueline Fernandez shares a thankful note for the Ra Ra Rakkamma choregrapher Jaani Master

Jacqueline Fernandez’s ravishing performance in ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’ song from ‘Vikrant Rona’ truly won millions of hearts. While the actress has been receiving great responses, she took the time to thank the choregrapher Jaani Master for delivering such a great dance number while she received a reply from him.

The choregrapher Jaani Master has replied on his social media while mentioning his delight in working with Jacqueline on the song. He mentioned in the caption –

Looking forward for many such collabs 😇 https://t.co/Zh0nRYa42x — Jani Master (@AlwaysJani) August 4, 2022

While replying to the same on her social media, Jacqueline shared a thankful note for the Jaani Master, while she also mentioned her excitement for the future collaboration. She wrote the caption –

“All thanks to you @AlwaysJani for making #RaRaRakkamma such a gem!!! It’s always going to be a pleasure working with you and adding life to your set dance routines. And yes, cheers to future collaborations!”

And yes, cheers to future collaborations! 👍 https://t.co/NF8ty8SWiW — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) August 4, 2022

Moreover, It seems like all the hard work of the actress has got paid off as the audience is loving the song, and it’s trending heavily on the internet.

On the work front, Jacqueline has Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’, the actress will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in her upcoming ‘Ram Setu’, while she also has ‘Kick 2’ in the pipeline.