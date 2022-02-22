Jacqueline Fernandez upholds the feeling of ‘staying grounded’ in her latest monochrome pictures

Sunshine actress Jacqueline Fernandez has always surprised the audience with her enchanting smile. The young talented actress never leaves a chance to mesmerize everyone with her beauty. And yet again she is here to spread her magic in these black and white pictures.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has always been known for her unique fashion sense. She knows every bit to carry the fashion in a way that it becomes a trend. The actress took to her social media and shared some pretty and classy monochrome pictures. The ravishing actress took up the elegant poses describing the beauty of staying grounded. She added a caption saying –

“Staying grounded 🐒”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaRFtHLN0bY/?utm_medium=copy_link

Jacqueline has always justified her presence whether it’s a photo shoot or a film. The actress holds all the caliber to be a status symbol with whatever she adapts.

On the film front she will soon be seen in Bachchhan Paandey, Ram Setu, Kick 2, Cirkus, and Attack along with a Hollywood project and a few unannounced projects.