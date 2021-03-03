Jacqueline Fernandez wraps the Rajasthan shoot schedule for Bachchan Pandey

Jacqueline Fernandez is doing a whole host of different films that are all lined up for shoots. One among them is Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar, for which she started shooting mid February.

Her recent post has taken social media by a stir, it is what looks like a BTS from the sets. Her look is classy chic, coloured hair tied up in a half ponytail and makeup with a pop of eyeshadow, all in all puts up a cool look.

She shares, “Had so much fun playing this character for #BachchanPandey 🧜🏻‍♀️ thank you @nadiadwalagrandson @akshaykumar @wardakhannadiadwala @farhadsamji @shaanmu for making her come alive!! @kritisanon you are amazing!! Love you loads 🌈 Welcome to films @chandiniw @stacey.cardoz 💖💖 @hairstylist_madhav stay crazy!! 😋😋”