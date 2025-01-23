“Jaideep Ahlawat is a very aware actor, the moment you call action, he is in the moment”, says Paatal Lok creator Sudip Sharma

Jaideep Ahlawat is stealing hearts and dominating the Indian entertainment space with unmissable portray of Hathi Ram Chaudhary. With a moving sincerity and rooted portrayals, Jaideep has set a new benchmark with this one.

Sudip Sharma, the creator of Paatal Lok mentioned, “The moment you call action, he is in the moment. He is truly blessed. As an actor and as a human being, he is very aware of the surroundings. When he walks onto the set, he doesn’t ask where is the camera, what kind of shot it is, the names of the people around. It’s just beautiful. The simplicity of his process, just puts everyone at ease.”

Jaideep Ahlawat has been receiving praises for his exceptional performances not only from the audiences but also from the crew. Given a blockbuster start to 2025, Jaideep has established that this is the era of Ahlawat.