Jaihind Ki Senaa: Shershaah’s latest track celebrates the real-life faujis ahead of its Independence Weekend release

Amazon Prime Video today unveiled a heart thumping song – JaiHind Ki Senaa, from the much-awaited Amazon Original Movie Shershaah. Released just days before the film’s global premiere, the song aptly describes the rigorous physical and mental training faujis undertake to serve their country.

Penned by Manoj Muntashir and sung and composed by the very talented Vikram Montrose, the track truly captures the spirit of jawans for whom nothing else surpasses the call of duty towards their nation.

With the track perfectly showcasing Sidharth Malhotra taking on the mantle of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) alongside Nikitin Dheer, Shiv Panditt among others as his comrades, ‘JaiHind Ki Senaa’ reminds us not just of freedom in this Independence Week, but also celebrates the real-life warriors who protect our freedom every single day.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the biographical drama is inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment. Shershaah will stream on Amazon Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories starting August 12th, 2021.