Jangalam Mangalam: Emmy-nominated studio’s Return of the Jungle unveils energetic title track

The title track of the upcoming animated feature film Return of the Jungle, Jangalam Mangalam, has officially been released. Produced by Vaibhav Studios, the film has already generated excitement among audiences ever since the launch of its first teaser, with the catchy tune resonating strongly and creating anticipation for the full version of the song.

Penned by Amar Singh, Jangalam Mangalam is composed by Roto Shah, who has also lent his voice to the track alongside Upagna Pandya and Vaibhav Kumaresh. The vibrant number serves as an introduction to the world of the jungle and its central characters while capturing the energetic and heartwarming essence of the film.

Speaking about the song, director Vaibhav Kumaresh shared, “Ever since the launch of the very first teaser of our film Return of the Jungle, the extremely catchy song Jangalam Mangalam has won the hearts of audiences. We’ve had countless requests to release the full song, and today, as we happily do so, here’s a sneak peek into what went behind creating it.”

He further added, “I wanted a song to introduce a bright new day in the jungle. Through this song, I also wanted to introduce the main characters of the story. The Jangalam Mangalam chant eventually became an anchor representing the spirit of our entire film.”

Set in contemporary India, Return of the Jungle draws inspiration from the timeless wisdom of Panchatantra, the film blends strong Indian roots with a contemporary narrative for young audiences and families alike.

The upcoming animated film, which was earlier showcased at the Cannes Film Market, is now gearing up for its theatrical release in India on May 29. Directed by Vaibhav Kumaresh, the acclaimed creator behind JioStar mascot Simpoo and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Lamput, Return of the Jungle promises an entertaining and meaningful cinematic experience for the entire family.