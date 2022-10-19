Janhvi Kapoor explores a new genre with Mili

Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios produced survival thriller-drama ‘Mili’ recently released its official trailer. The film’s trailer gives a glimpse of a breathtaking sequence of Janhvi Kapoor’s character struggling amidst a freezing ambience. The trailer lets us a peek into the film’s thrilling storyline and Janhvi’s inspiring attempt in a less explored genre.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor hails from a renowned film family and yet exudes nothing sort of it. Starting with Dhadak and essaying more common roles in films like Roohi and Goodluck Jerry, Janhvi’s evolution is apparent and her fandom is rising.

One among the netizens posted a tweet on media saying, “Every time I see #Janhvi Kapoor act I get so impressed… she does everything that a person hailing from a film family shudnt, takes risks, off beat subjects, “non “heroine roles… fantastic, i mean cmon shes #sridevi’s daughter.. #MiliTeaser so different”, and we have to agree!

The actress has been so far displaying her entrepreneurial side by taking risks, choosing out-of-the-course subjects and diverting from the typical heroine roles. The actress is embracing a different aspect of being an actor. With Mathukutty Xavier directorial ‘Mili’, she does it again! Mili is going to mark the first-ever collab of the father-daughter duo of Boney & Janhvi Kapoor. The film is the Hindi remake of director Mathukutty Xavier’s own Malayalam film Helen.

Zee Studios’ Mili is produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The music is given by the Award-winning music composer A.R Rahman & the lyrics are Provided by the legendary Javed Akhtar. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles and is scheduled to release in cinemas on 4th November 2022.