Janhvi Kapoor is the new face of Sugar Free

Looks like Janhvi Kapoor just added a sweet new gig to her already buzzing calendar!

In a move that’s got both fitness fanatics and film buffs talking, Zydus Wellness has officially signed the Indian actor as the new face of their iconic brand Sugar Free.

Whether she’s posting post-Pilates selfies, clean eating, or giving us major #BodyGoals on the red carpet, Janhvi has cemented her place as one of the most health-conscious (and stylish!) celebs in B-town. Her fitness-first approach, paired with her fresh and relatable energy, makes her a dream fit for a brand that’s all about smart, healthy swaps.

Sugar Free has become a staple for fitness enthusiasts, clean eaters, and anyone looking to cut back on sugar without giving up on good stuff. And Janhvi is here to spread that message loud and clear.

“I genuinely believe in balance — and I think that’s what Sugar Free is all about,” says Janhvi. “You don’t have to say no to sweetness, you just have to be smart about it. I’m so excited to take this journey with a brand that fits so naturally into my lifestyle.”

Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness said, “As consumer preferences shift toward more balanced lifestyles, Sugar Free continues to evolve and bridge the gap between wellness and taste. This makes Janhvi a natural choice and we are excited to have her champion our brand’s purpose and legacy. I am confident that this association will mark a new chapter in our journey to make healthy living both accessible and aspirational.”

And just in case you’re new to the world of Sugar Free Green, this one is made from stevia, and is for the all-natural crowd looking for plant-powered sweetness.

With Janhvi on board, Sugar Free isn’t just talking to health-conscious adults anymore — it’s making a play for the next-gen consumer who wants fitness, fun, and a little indulgence all rolled into one.

Expect to see Janhvi starring in stylish new campaigns, whipping up guilt-free recipes, and inspiring her massive fanbase to rethink sugar — without losing their sweet side.