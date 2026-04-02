Janhvi Kapoor partners with Amaha to reframe alcohol addiction as a mental health condition, not a moral failing

Over the years, actor Janhvi Kapoor has observed something that rarely gets spoken about openly, that as alcohol has become more and more normalised in social life, very little awareness exists around the point at which social drinking becomes a clinical concern.

Alcohol addiction, a diagnosable condition with neurological, psychological, and emotional dimensions, affects nearly one in five alcohol users in India, yet remains one of the most stigmatised and under-treated mental health conditions in the country. Most people navigating it do so without a name for what they’re experiencing, without access to professional support, and against a cultural backdrop that either ignores the issue or reduces it to a question of willpower.

Janhvi decided to use her platform to change that. The result is ‘Off the Rocks’ a structured, community-driven awareness initiative designed to shift the public conversation around alcohol addiction from silence and judgment to clinical understanding, self-awareness, and access to care.

“The conversation around alcohol is either completely absent or deeply judgmental and neither serves the people who actually need support. Alcohol addiction is real, it’s clinical, and it affects people across every walk of life. Off the Rocks is about making it easier to acknowledge that, and to know that help exists”, says Janhvi Kapoor

As the initiative took shape, it became clear that personal conviction alone wasn’t enough, the conversation needed clinical credibility and professional infrastructure behind it. Janhvi sought a partner with the depth, rigour, and reach to ensure that ‘Off the Rocks’ didn’t just raise awareness, but meaningfully connected people to the right care. That partner is Amaha.

Amaha is India’s leading full-spectrum mental health organisation, built on the belief that mental health care must be evidence-based, person-centered and accessible. With a clinical team of over 200 mental health professionals and more than 6,000,000 individuals served globally, Amaha operates at a scale that few mental health organisations in the country can match. Within this ecosystem, Amaha runs dedicated, evidence-based programmes for individuals with moderate to severe mental illnesses including those navigating alcohol addiction, combining psychiatric assessment, psychological intervention, and long-term recovery support. It is this combination of clinical breadth and specific expertise that made Amaha the natural home for ‘Off the Rocks’

“Addiction sits at the intersection of neuroscience, psychology, and lived experience, and it remains one of the most stigmatised and under-treated conditions we see. At Amaha, we approach it with the same clinical depth and compassion as every other mental health condition. “Off the Rocks’ gives this condition the visibility it deserves, and we’re here to make sure that visibility connects to credible, evidence-backed clinical information and trust-worthy professional support”, states Dr. Amit Malik, Founder & CEO, Amaha.

‘Off the Rocks’ will unfold as an ongoing, multi-format initiative anchored in Janhvi Kapoor’s voice and backed by Amaha’s clinical expertise. It will bring together expert-led conversations, personal stories, accessible explainers, and professional resources, all designed to do three things: build public understanding of alcohol addiction as a clinical condition, reduce the shame that prevents people from seeking help, and create clear pathways to evidence-based care.

The initiative is designed to be ongoing: not a single campaign, but a sustained effort to shift how alcohol use disorder is understood and spoken about in India. Every piece of content will be reviewed by Amaha’s team, ensuring accuracy, responsibility, and a consistent standard of care in how the subject is handled.