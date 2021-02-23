Janhvi Kapoor steps into a different zone yet again after Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl with Roohi

The promo of Roohi is out and indications are that the film would be yet another zany entertainer on the lines of horror comedy Stree. While it’s the common genre that is doing the talking, the fact that Rajkummar Rao is the leading man in both the films produced by Dinesh Vijan is bringing in the relatability factor as well.

However, what brings in added novelty to Roohi is the presence of Janhvi Kapoor in the film, who is stepping into an altogether different genre when compared to her earlier outings.

“If you look at Janhvi’s career graph, she is playing in a different territory altogether. Moreover, every film of hers is different from each other, be it the ones that she has already done or those for which she is shooting,” says an insider, “That is a conscious call that she is taken as she is not aiming to be in a zone where she is like any other newcomer heroine who does multiple films which are primarily hero driven with not much to do for the actress. In each of her films, she is either the central lead or has a parallel role as that of the leading man.”

This can well be seen from the fact that in Dhadak, she had a part equal to that of Ishaan Khatter, and that too in an unconventional set up where she played a young mother no less. Then in Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl, she played a young girl who went on to be an Air Force pilot. The film was a realistic affair and entirely revolved around her. Now Roohi is her first ‘masala’ entertainer and though she would have a song-n-dance appearance in there, this time around she is turning into a ghost, hence enacting yet another different character.

“Her next set of films too are all in different zone as well,” a close associate adds, “She would be seen in Dostana 2 and it is a unique triangular gay love story involving Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. This is the first time she would be stepping into an altogether urban set up. Then there is Good Luck Jerry for which she has already started shooting. In the film she plays a ‘suit salwar’ clad Punjabi girl in an Aanand L Rai set up. The biggie though that everyone is waiting for is Karan Johar’s Takht where she steps into the ‘mughal’ era as Nadira Banu Begum.”

With six different characters in each of her six films, it has been one different ride that Janhvi Kapoor has taken so far. While Dhadak was a success story and Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl too stays on to be one of the biggest OTT hits from 2020, one now waits to see how does Roohi do at the box office when it turns out to be Bollywood’s first major theatrical release on 11th March one year after the lockdown.