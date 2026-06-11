Jasleen Royal calls Huma Quereshi, Tanmay Bhat, Samay Raina her ‘unpaid therapists’

Composer and singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal has taken to social media to share a heartwarming video featuring her close friends, humorously yet affectionately labeling them her ‘Unpaid Therapists’ whist sampling her newest release ‘Inaam’ featuring rapper Badshah

The video snippet features internet sensation and stand-up comic Samay Raina, comedy titan Tanmay Bhat, Rajkumar Hirani’s son and actor Vir Hirani, gaming creator Kaashvi Hiranandani, Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, acclaimed producer Amritpal Singh Bindra and creators Aaditya Kulshreshth and Balraj Singh Ghai.

The newly dropped footage offers a poignant, behind-the-scenes look at the musician leaning on her real-life circle during tough time through intimate get-togethers, as well as enjoying leisure downtime activities like bowling. Royal highlights the vital importance of having a robust support system, translating personal struggles into a broader conversation about emotional wellbeing.

In other news ‘Inaam’ has quickly become the internet’s newest healing anthem and continues to garner immense praise for its therapeutic, soothing qualities. It builds on Royal’s spectacular trajectory of producing chart-topping emotional narratives and soulful storytelling.

Among the notable personalities joining the movement and sharing how the melody serves as a source of comfort is Bharti Singh, Sara Tendulkar, Uorfi Javed alongside thousands of internet users who are actively using the track to showcase their own personal journeys of emotional resilience, self-care and recovery.