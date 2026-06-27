Jasleen Royal’s Inaam enters Top 15 viral charts

Chart-topping composer-singer Jasleen Royal has officially rewritten the rules in the music industry. Her latest independent single, ‘Inaam’ featuring rapper Badshah which launched in April this year, has stormed into the viral Spotify Daily Chart For Top Songs In India at No. 15 spot and International Pop Chart in Apple Music at No.62, perfectly validating her status as a female led solo act industry disruptor commanding maximum dominance in the mainstream Bollywood and non-film independent genre charts.

Beyond a commercial juggernaut, ‘Inaam’ has transformed into the internet’s much loved healing anthem. The audio has sparked a massive viral wave on Instagram Reels, championed by a star-studded lineup of celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Bharti Singh, Sara Tendulkar and Uorfi Javed. Alongside millions of internet users, these icons are using the track to soundtrack deeply personal stories of emotional resilience, self-care and recovery, celebrating Royal’s signature therapeutic and soulful storytelling.

Royal’s historic run goes far beyond a single track, completely rewriting the rules for female creators in a male-dominated landscape. ‘Inaam’ joins an unbroken chain of career-defining hits that have cemented Royal as India’s music hitmaker, with almost her entire catalog making its way onto the No. 1 spot on Spotify charts including ‘Din Shagna Da’, ‘Sahiba’ and ‘Ranjha’ and global phenomenon ‘Heeriye’ which shattered boundaries as the Global Number 1 Trending Music Video on YouTube and ‘Sang Rahiyo’ continuing its extraordinary chart run at No. 51 after an incredible 833 days on the Spotify charts, having previously peaked in the Top 15.

This achievement highlights a massive shifting tide in the Indian music industry. Historically, the composer and music producer space has been a heavily male-dominated arena, with female artists rarely given the reins to score, compose and produce entire tracks independently. Royal’s complete chart dominance fundamentally disrupts this status quo. By dominating a male-skewing industry entirely on her own terms and commanding the music charts with the highest volume of concurrent hits, Jasleen Royal isn’t just releasing music, she is leading a cultural revolution.