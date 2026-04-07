Jasleen Royal’s maiden collaboration with Badshah becomes a poignant love ode in Inaam

Celebrated for her evocative songwriting and nuanced musicality, singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal returns with ‘Inaam’, a deeply intimate and emotionally resonant romantic ballad featuring multi-platinum rapper Badshah in a rare, pared-down collaboration. The track brings together two distinct artistic identities to deliver a moving and universally relatable meditation on love in its quietest, most profound form.

Anchored in delicate production and stripped-back instrumentation, ‘Inaam’ (Hindi for reward) foregrounds Royal’s signature soft, expressive vocals as she traces the contours of a relationship defined by emotional security rather than fleeting intensity. Narrated from a feminine perspective, the song written by Ansh Chahal centers on a quiet but decisive realization: that love, at its most enduring, is found in presence, not performance. It captures the warmth, stillness, and emotional safety of finding someone who feels like home.

The release follows January’s ‘Koi Naam’, where Jasleen Royal explored the ambiguity of undefined relationships—capturing the emotional fallout of love without language or closure. Together, the two singles signal a continued shift toward nuance in her songwriting, as she leans into emotional minimalism while translating complex feelings into deeply resonant, memorable music.

Badshah lends an unexpected yet compelling dimension to the track, stepping away from his trademark high-energy persona to deliver a restrained, introspective performance. His contribution adds texture and emotional weight, folding seamlessly into the song’s melodic core. The result is a subtle tonal shift that expands his artistic range while preserving the track’s emotional restraint.

Jasleen Royal states, “Inaam is a very personal song for me. It is about the kind of love that walks into your chaos and quiets everything. It is the feeling of being held, like coming home, even when everything else feels uncertain. There’s a quiet kind of love in it, where their happiness matters just as much as your own. With this song, you’ll hear a different side of Badshah. We’ve all seen his high-energy side, but here, you get to hear something much more vulnerable and real.”

Badshah states, “‘Inaam’ let me explore a quieter, more vulnerable side of my artistry. It’s simple, honest and something I think a lot of people will connect with.”

With a steadily growing global listenership, Jasleen Royal continues to build a catalog defined less by spectacle and more by emotional precision. ‘Inaam’ reinforces that trajectory favoring authenticity, vulnerability and relatability over convention.

Inaam is released via Universal Music and available now on all streaming platforms.