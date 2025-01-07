Jasleen Royal’s Sahiba featuring Stebin Ben’s vocals, Vijay Deverakonda and Radhikka Madan trends on #1 in India

Indian pop icon Jasleen Royal has once again taken the music world by storm with her latest release, “Sahiba.” Featuring the soulful vocals of Stebin Ben and starring the charismatic Vijay Deverakonda and the enchanting Radhikka Madan, the music video has quickly climbed to the number one spot in India.

Produced by Jasleen herself and directed by the talented Sudhanshu Saria, “Sahiba” is a testament to Jasleen’s multifaceted talent as a composer, singer, and producer. The song, which beautifully captures the essence of timeless love, has resonated deeply with audiences, making it a viral sensation.

Jasleen took to Instagram to express her gratitude and joy, sharing a heartfelt post that read: “Sahiba is officially #1 🥹 2025 has already started being special for me! ✨ A photo dump reliving all the memories of Sahiba. #Grateful. ♥️”

Her post included a series of nostalgic photos, each highlighting a special moment from the journey of creating “Sahiba.”

In her caption, Jasleen fondly recalled the collaborative efforts that brought “Sahiba” to life. She thanked everyone involved, from the lyrical genius of Priya Saraiya to the melodious contributions of Stebin Ben, and the visionary direction of Sudhanshu Saria. Jasleen’s appreciation extended to her close friends and collaborators, emphasizing the collective effort behind the song’s success.

“Sahiba” is not just a song; it’s a celebration of love and artistry. With its captivating visuals and heartfelt lyrics, it has struck a chord with listeners, solidifying Jasleen Royal’s status as a true pop icon in the Indian music industry.

As “Sahiba” continues to rule the charts and hearts, Jasleen’s fans eagerly await what she has in store next. For now, they can revel in the magic of “Sahiba,” a song that has undoubtedly set the tone for a remarkable year ahead.