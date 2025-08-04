Jatadhara unleashes a mythic supernatural thriller headlined by Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha

The wait ends as the makers unveil the main poster of Jatadhara produced by Zee Studios & Prerna Arora, a mythic supernatural epic that blends ancient Indian lore with high-octane visual storytelling. Featuring Telugu star Sudheer Babu & Sonakshi Sinha in a fierce, never-seen-before avatar, the film is presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, under the banner Ess Kay Gee Entertainment.

The striking poster gives the audience their first look at the world of Jatadhara a clash between the mortal and the mythical, the cursed and the divine. A blazing trident pierces through thunderclouds as Sudheer Babu’s character prepares for battle, shadowed by a towering silhouette of Lord Shiva himself. Below, in a fiery red underworld, looms the chilling presence of the Dhanapisachini, the demon guardian of forbidden treasures, in a haunting, upside-down depiction of terror. The rest of the exciting cast will be revealed very soon.

Teaser Drops on August 08th, 2025

Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, the film promises a visual extravaganza powered by world-class VFX, AI-enhanced storytelling, and a high-concept screenplay rooted in Indian mythology. Music is composed under Zee Music Co., and the film is slated for a nationwide release this year.

Zee Studios, one of India’s leading entertainment powerhouses, continues to redefine storytelling under its dynamic leadership. Spearheading this ambitious cinematic vision is Umesh Kumar Bansal, CBO of Zee Studios, whose strategic foresight and passion for unique content continue to shape the future of Indian cinema.

Jatadhara marks Prerna Arora’s second big collaboration with Zee Studios after Rustom. She has previously backed National Award-winning films such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Padman, Pari, and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, and is widely lauded for her commitment to meaningful yet impactful commercial cinema.

Produced by Zee Studios, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal and Nikhil Nanda, Co-Produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, Creative Producer Divya Vijay

Jatadhara is more than a film it’s a cinematic universe in the making.

Stay tuned as the myth awakens.

